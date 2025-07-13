Anyone want to stomp a policeman’s helmet? Published 12:54 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

SEASIDE — Volunteers are being recruited for the North Coast Land Conservancy July volunteer stewardship work party at Circle Creek Habitat Reserve, just south of Seaside.

Those attending will use the “pull, pile and stomp method” to remove policeman’s helmet (also known as jewelweed or Himalayan balsam), a non-native invasive plant species that thrives in moist areas and riparian zones, threatening native plants.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 19. It is a family friendly event, but registration is required on the website at https://nclctrust.org.

There are bathrooms on site, but no dogs are allowed.