Trails End calls for art for August show Published 12:57 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

GEARHART — The Trail’s End Art Association has called for art for its annual judged show in August. The dates to enter and drop off artwork are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 and July 28. Details of requirements and fees can be picked up at the gallery, 656 A St., in Gearhart, or downloaded from www.trailsendart.org.

Entries are sought in adult and youth (14 and under) divisions and feature wet media, dry media, mixed media, photography and three-dimensional art. Each artist may submit two pieces.

A reception and awards presentation for the 74th annual juried art show is planned 2 p.m. to 5 p.m Aug. 2. The 75th anniversary celebration will feature face painting, games, art demonstrations, free merchandise and refreshments.