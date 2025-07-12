Folk singers in ‘cross-continental’ collaboration to perform in Nehalem Published 4:50 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

NEHALEM — Folk singers Kathryn Claire and Margot Merah, who appear as Two Drifters, will perform at the White Clover Grange at 36585 Highway 53, in Nehalem 7:30 p.m. July 18.

Tickets are $20, available online at www.kathrynclairemusic.com

The cross-continental collaboration between Portland-based Kathryn Claire and Amsterdam’s Margot Merah began at a pub in Amsterdam in 2013 and continued as they toured across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Claire’s violin playing is rooted in her classical and traditional music background, along with her poetic lyricism. They merge with Merah’s storytelling sensibility and rhythmic guitar playing. The pair also perform on fiddle, ukulele and bodhrán, an Irish frame drum. Their latest album is “Come Close, Come In.”

For details, log on to https://kathrynclairemusic.com