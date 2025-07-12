CCC midweek matinee looks up to space Published 3:01 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

The Clatsop Community College Library at 1651 Lexington Ave., in Astoria, is showing one-hour movies during the summer.

CCC’s Dora Badollet Library will screen each movie twice, Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 1. Each screening is an hour long and will be held in the Library Lounge. There is no admission charge; attendees may bring their lunch.

Next week’s movie is “Space War Secrets” a 2020 work that examines how for decades, world leaders, military and governments have dreamed of weaponizing space and how modern technology is making these dreams possible.

It will be shown noon July 15 and 1 p.m. July 16.

The film tells the stories of scientists and engineers involved and examines nations and companies seeking to establish a base on the moon.