PAC hosts musical tribute to Michael Hurley Published 8:08 am Friday, July 11, 2025

The Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts in Astoria will host a musical evening July 18 as Jolie Holland celebrates the songs of Michael Hurley.

Hurley, a fixture on the national folk music scene for decades, died in April.

Doors at 588 16th St., in Astoria open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $20, available online at https://partnersforthepac.org.

Hurley’s work has been an inspiration for Holland since she first heard his record, “Long Journey,” in 2003. Holland and Hurley toured together several times, with Hurley opening solo for Holland’s band.

Over the years they had many bandmates and collaborators in common. Holland appeared as a guest vocalist on Hurley’s 2013 release, “Land of Lofi.”

For the tribute, Holland brings her band, Max Knouse on guitar and Corey Fogel on drums, to play a set of all Hurley songs.

Holland and Knouse are releasing an EP of Hurley covers called “Wolf Dispatch” on Cinquefoil Records in commemoration of the tour.

More information on Holland and her music is online at https://joliehollandmusic.com.