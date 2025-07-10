Storytelling event planned in downtown Astoria July 17 Published 11:18 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

A program of storytelling called “Courage, Grace and Grit” will be presented at The Anita, 1312 Commercial St., Astoria 7 p.m. July 17.

The event is hosted by Susan Banyas and Dmae Roberts. Banyas will open the evening with a story about her father, who was born in a West Virginia coal camp and lived to 90.

The storytellers are:

• Lam Quang, artist and entrepreneur, of HiiH Lights, originally from Vietnam;

• Scott and Bonnie Thompson a couple who operate Blackberry Bog Farms;

• Brad Catton, forester for the Astoria district of the Oregon Department.of Forestry;

• Dinah Urell, founder and publisher of Hipfish Monthly, who runs the KALA performance space.

The program is called “The -Ism Storytellers Project,” and is an evolution from touring monologues in 2018. It is coordinated by MediaRites. For details about the group, log on to mediarites.org.