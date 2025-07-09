Two ‘Snow White’ performances scheduled July 12 Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will be staged at the Liberty Theatre at 1203 Commercial St., in Astoria July 12.. Show times are 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

General admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available online at https://libertyastoria.org, at the Liberty Box Office, or at the show.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. The lower lobby will sell snacks and drinks.

The show features a cast of local students who auditioned and were cast July 7 and have had just one week to rehearse.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre has been touring extensively for more than 40 years from Montana to Japan, visiting all 50 states and 16 countries.