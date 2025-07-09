Seaside Library speaker will tell audience: ‘Take a hike!’ Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

SEASIDE — The Seaside Library Friends and Foundation will welcome author William L. Sullivan to give a free presentation titled, “New Hikes on the Oregon Coast.” 2 p.m. July 12.

The talk at the library at 1131 Broadway St., Seaside, will include a slide show of a dozen new trails he discovered while researching the latest edition of his book, “100 Hikes: Oregon Coast.”

It features a loop hike around Depoe Bay, an island with a state park near Pacific City and a long-lost treasure ship at Neahkahnie Mountain. Sullivan will spice his talk with notes on the geology, wildlife and history of the land.