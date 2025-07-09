Land Conservancy sets ‘Together in Nature’ programs Published 11:47 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

SEASIDE — North Coast Land Conservancy’s Together in Nature program offers ways for the North Coast community to get outdoors and connect with one another and the natural world.

NCLC invites the public to join staff and volunteers for a season of workshops, nature outings, stewardship events and other activities on coastal habitat reserves and at the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.

From tidepooling at the beach and taking walks on conserved properties to planting trees and shrubs that will enrich coastal habitat, NCLC’s Together in Nature season provides several different types of outdoor experiences, designed to highlight the organization’s heart for community conservation, as well as outreach and education.

Events include:

• Sense of Place: Nature Journaling Series. A six-part workshop series about the art and practice of nature journaling at NCLC’s Circle Creek Habitat Reserve, just south of Seaside. Workshops take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 17 through Aug. 21. Attending all six events is encouraged, but not necessary.

• Pull, Pile and Stomp! A family friendly volunteer work party to remove policeman’s helmet, a non-native invasive weed, at Circle Creek Habitat Reserve. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 26.

• 2025 Beachy Keen BioBlitz. A monthlong bioblitz takes place in August in and around the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Oswald West State Park. This community science project — which can be done independently — will be accompanied with a bioblitz outing to Neahkahnie Beach on the morning of Aug. 12.

• “Swampathon” An annual two-day volunteer work party is planned at Blind Slough Swamp Habitat Reserve, near Brownsmead. On Aug. 16 and 17, leaders will take canoes out on the Sitka-spruce swamp to remove invasive purple loosestrife.

• Autumnal Equinox Hike to Boneyard Ridge. Participants will welcome the changing seasons with a hike to the Boneyard Ridge Habitat Reserve on Tillamook Head, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Participants will observe the work done in this area to get it on a healthy trajectory toward maturing into a high-functioning rainforest.

All Together in Nature outings and activities are free, but registration is required. To learn more about a specific event and sign up, visit NCLCtrust.org/events, email nclc@NCLCtrust.org or call (503) 738-9126.