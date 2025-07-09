Gearhart paint and puff class is planned Published 12:49 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

GEARHART — Dawning McGinnis will host a “Paint and Puff” class from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 11 at Dawning’s Art Studio, 1500 Oster Road, in Gearhart,

The program is BYOB (bring your own bud). Smoking and vaping cannabis will be allowed inside the studio while participants paint.

McGinnis noted this is “a fun boutique paint class instructed by an Oregonian local artist who is invested in student success and well-being.” All skill levels are welcome. She will provide step-by-step instructions and materials.

Cost is $35.

She also hosts a paint and sip session 5 p.m. July 12 beginning with a brief yoga mat stretching session then a painting class. Bring your own beverages. Cost is $10 to $14.

For details, log on to dawningsart.com/classes/events or email dawning@dawningsart.com.