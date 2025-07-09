For summer musical, PAPA troupe heads ‘Into the Woods’
Jerr Harding, who is directing the latest musical by the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists, acknowledges its complexity.
“Into the Woods” blends known characters from Grimm fairy tales, adding a childless baker and his wife (Robert Scherrer and Carly Keone) who may see their dreams come true if they can follow the requirements of a witch’s curse.
The show opens July 11 at the Fort Columbia theater in Chinook and runs five weekends through Aug. 10.
“Into The Woods” was created by Stephen Sondheim in 1986, taking characters from at least four of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Rapunzel” and “Cinderella.”
The play opened on Broadway with Bernadette Peters as the witch and replacements included Phylicia Rashad and Cleo Laine; TV stalwart Dick Cavett served a stint as the narrator.
The 2014 movie earned an Oscar nomination for Meryl Streep and featured Emily Blunt, Tracey Ullman and Christine Baranski.
Harding, while delighting in the interactions of many colorful characters, savors two themes that run through the story. “On a deeper level, it is all about relationships and the idea that we are not alone in the world because of everybody around us, and that ‘grass is always greener’ — wanting a goal and realizing that is not what you want.”
Scherrer and Keone appeared as the leads in PAPA’s “Sound of Music” and Harding said pairing them again wasn’t intentional — he went into auditions with Keone as a possible witch before selecting Brandy Larsen, who doubles the role with Genice Normand. Larsen, a vocal coach with school drama productions in Astoria and Warrenton for 10 years, also acts as musical director.
Harding noted that Sondheim’s music is a challenge for the cast, and so, too, is creating spaces in the narrow theater for scenes in the woods. “We have to make it seem like different houses,” Harding said.
Doubling
In keeping with Broadway and touring production traditions, some PAPA actors double up.
Aria Larson is Cinderella, Max Chase is her Prince, Cindy Flood her Stepmother, Harding plays her Father and Kathy Hagen her Mother (Hagen also plays the Giant). Step-sisters Lucinda and Florinda are played by Micah Aguilar and Danielle Hillman.
Ophelia Frazer Wise is Rapunzel and Dylan Osborn her Prince.
Teagan Barela is Jack and Melissa Liebert is his Mother. Milky White, his cow, is played by Josie Giles. Snow White is Violet Normand. Little Red Riding Hood is played by Molly Oien with Sydney Weston as Granny. Aric Weston plays the hungry Wolf and also a steward and Kurt Owens is the narrator and portrays the Mysterious Man.
Backstage work is led by stage manager Samatha Grote. Other key helpers are Angela Grote, costumes; Philip Leonard, lighting designer; Bayle Giliga, music; Roxie Highfield, sound; and Ryan Larson, set design.
Community
Harding has broad hopes for his audiences. “I hope they get a sense of community, and a feeling of belonging, and of course I hope they are entertained and enjoy it.”
Those qualities are evident among the cast and crew, with repeat PAPA performers like Ophelia Frazer Wise, who will be a junior at Ilwaco High School this fall.
“That’s why I keep coming back,” she said. “I enjoy the community that we have. In other places, there is a lot of drama, but not here. Everybody is really nice and that makes it fun. We can joke around and be serious enough to get things done.”