Cooking with Campiche: Chanterelles with garlic scape pesto Published 12:07 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Garlic scapes with chanterelles can be made with one pound of fresh mushrooms, medium sliced. The dish can be served over rice or pasta. Garnish with shaved Parmesan. A salad on the side is pleasant.

In a recent column, I talked about reconstituting dried chanterelle mushrooms. Here we are a few weeks later, and my son Michael dropped off a pound of the fresh — oh, so good! — chanterelles, the first of the season.

Early on, they are firm and nutty and at their best. I made a sauce from the mushrooms, ham and my wife Laurie’s homemade garlic scape pesto. I’ll include her recipe.

This sauce can be served on rice or pasta. My favorite is fettuccine, but this recipe is caloric. What the heck. Sometimes we simply must celebrate.

Ingredients

1 pound fresh chanterelle mushrooms, medium sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 onion, fine diced

4 cloves minced garlic

6 ounces ham, 1/2-inch dice

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup Garlic Scape Pesto

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Sauté the garlic and onion in the olive oil and butter until translucent. Add the chanterelles and cook slowly over low heat for three minutes. Add the ham. Deglaze with the wine. Pour in the cream and reduce mixture by a third by simmering for about five minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir in 1/4 cup pesto. Serve over rice or pasta. Garnish with shaved Parmesan. A salad on the side is pleasant. A glass of white wine is a must.

Garlic Scape Pesto with Walnuts

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped garlic scapes

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, grated

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped (you can substitute pine nuts, if preferred)

1/2 cup basil, chopped

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

1/2 lemon, squeezed for juice, about 1/3 cup

Salt and pepper to taste.

Preparation

1. Using a food processor, place the scapes, Parmesan, basil and parsley in the bowl with the chopping blade and pulse to combine.

2. Mix the olive oil and lemon juice together and slowly pour into the mixture while processing, until you reach your desired consistency. It should be a smooth puree, with some noticeable herb pieces.

3. Add salt and freshly ground black pepper.

4. Store in refrigerator.

David Campiche is a potter, poet, writer and lifelong resident of the Long Beach Peninsula.