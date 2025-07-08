The ‘Boogie Cat’ is back! Blues musician to perform in Cannon Beach Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Portland Blues musician Norman Sylvester will perform a free concert in Cannon Beach’s Downtown City Park 5 p.m. July 13. The park is at Second Avenue and Spruce Street.

Known as the “Boogie Cat,” Sylvester was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame in 2011. He’s shared stages with a who’s-who of the Blues, including BB King, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples and more. He also is a regular performer at the Peninsula Blues Festival in Nahcotta, Wash., in August.

He was born in Bonita, Louisiana, where he began singing gospel in church. At the age of 12, the Sylvester family boarded the Union Pacific train for a new life in the Pacific Northwest.

As legend has it, a 20-something Norman attended a concert of Buddy Guy and talked his way on stage. After Norman’s performance, Guy encouraged him to devote himself to a career in music. Besides performing regularly, Sylvester and his band teaches Blues history in local schools and mentors young artists.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-backed chairs and picnic baskets.

The concert is produced by the Tolovana Arts Colony and made possible by a grant from the city of Cannon Beach.

For more information about Tolovana, visit tolovanaartscolony.org.