Film screening in Astoria July 11 raises funds for Gaza aid. Published 11:56 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The documentary film “No Other Land” will be shown at the Ten Fifteen Theater, at 1015 Commercial St., in Astoria July 11. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is free although there is a requested donation of $10.

The event organizers, Ceasefire Now Oregon Coast, describe it as a “powerful documentary which chronicles the lived experiences of Palestinians facing displacement and destruction, offering a human lens on the ongoing crisis in Gaza.”

The 2024 movie won the Academy Award for best documentary feature in March.

The evening will feature a raffle by Astoria artist Benedetto Francisco, with proceeds going directly to humanitarian aid organizations providing relief in Gaza.

The prize is a painting of the sun bird, the national bird of Palestine, created by Meg Adamson, and donated for the occasion. She is a multidisciplinary artist in Portland who works in paint, sculpture, murals and tattoos. She moved to Oregon in 2006 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Pacific Northwest College of art and owns Reliquary Tattoo in Portland.

Jake Murray, from Ceasefire Now Oregon Coast, said he hoped the screening would raise awareness further. All funds raised at rthe event will support relief efforts.

For more information, visit Instagram: northcoastceasefirenow.