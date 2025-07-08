Check out vintage trailers at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds Published 12:52 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Tin Can Tourist group plans a Northwest Summer Vintage Trailer Rally at the Clatsop County Fair and Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop, in Astoria.

A public open house will take place from noon to 3 p.m. July 12. where visitors can view some of the trailers. Admission is free.

The Sasquatch Sandwich food truck will be on site during the open house.

The group, whose leaders are based in Winlock, Wash., offers members group touring and social opportunities. Vintage trailers are preferred, but modern rigs often accompany the group.

For details, log on to https://www.downrivertrailers.com/tct-nw-summer-rally.html