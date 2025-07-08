Astoria Artwalk July 12 showcases quality and variety Published 11:52 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/14 Swipe or click to see more “Rising Tide” by Kathy Tilley is on display at the RiverSea Gallery in Astoria. 2/14 Swipe or click to see more This “Teapot and Nasturtiums” by Dale Landrum is at the Angi D. Wildt Gallery. 3/14 Swipe or click to see more Musician and writer Jennifer Goodenberger will be highlighting her book “Musical Dinosaurs” at the Art Loft. 4/14 Swipe or click to see more Sarah Bolerjack’s “Time to Plant a Garden” is among pieces at the Astoria Visual Arts gallery, which is showcasing artists who will feature in the Astoria Studio Tour event later in the month. 5/14 Swipe or click to see more This “Queen of Hearts” mask by Courtney Pownall is at the Feral Flora. 6/14 Swipe or click to see more Bethany Rowland’s “Feast at the Klickitat” is at the Imogen Gallery. 7/14 Swipe or click to see more Jadene Wingert’s “Docked Boat” features at her gallery. 8/14 Swipe or click to see more “Church at Sakson Village” by Matthew Norman is among artwork at LightBox Photographic Gallery. 9/14 Swipe or click to see more Noah Homsley’s abstract expressionistic art will be on display at the 94.3 KRKZ radio station studio, which will also be open for viewing. 10/14 Swipe or click to see more Seasons Sparks captures “Tide Pool Treasure” at the Salty Raven. 11/14 Swipe or click to see more These columns by woodworker Alex Duffey are at Sea Gypsy Gifts. 12/14 Swipe or click to see more “Clamming Buddies” is one of Michael Muldoon’s impressionist scenes at West Coast Artisans. 13/14 Swipe or click to see more Charles R. Mosier’s art, “The Salmon,” is among featured items at Xanadu Astoria. 14/14 Swipe or click to see more Art prints by Amielya Kaenne are displayed at Zen Living Arts.

Downtown Astoria hosts Astoria’s Artwalk July 12. The event, on the second Saturday every month, is when galleries and other venues host the opening of month-long curated visual art exhibitions. The Artwalk is open from noon to 8 p.m. There is an Artwalk Map at astoriadowntown.com/art-walk for all locations.

Here are details of galleries taking part this month:

94.3 KRKZ Studio, 927 Marine Drive

The new 94.3 KRKZ’s afternoon host Noah Homsley (“Porkchop”) will be opening the doors to the Classic Hits studio, featuring his original works of abstract expressionistic art. The studio will be open for the public to also view the radio station.

Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.

New oil paintings by American Impressionist Dale Landrum, known for luminous seascapes, serene forests and vivid plein air scenes. His expressive brushwork and botanical eye capture nature’s fleeting beauty. Plus, diverse works from more than 20 regional artists. Open noon to 7 p.m.

Astoria Art Loft, 106 3rd St.

Meet Astorian Jennifer Goodenberger, creator and author of “Musical Dinosaurs,” a childrens’ book about music and dinosaurs. Books, prints and cards on display plus dinosaur cookies.

Astoria Studio Collective, 372 10th St.

In the upstairs community room, Heather July Goguen will host “Party of Fowl.” ASC artists will open their studios. Open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.

“Astoria Artists at Work” highlights artists participating in the 15th annual Astoria Open Studios Tour, a free public event happening on July 26 to July 27. More than 50 artists will invite the public into their studios showcasing Astoria’s vibrant art community. Artwork in the exhibit spans a diverse range of artists and media.

Brut Wine Bar and Bottle Shop, 1390 Duane St.

Angela Raines is an illustrator and children’s book author known for her imaginative, colorful paintings that invite the viewer to be the storyteller. She has written two books and is in her 25th year as a professional artist. Open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit www.angelarainesart.com for more information.

Delilah, 143 9th St.

Sofia Morrill’s art is inspired by everyday emotions and thoughts. Often she gains inspiration from comical situations, but mostly her art reflects the deep struggles with mental health that many deal with.

Feral Flora, 1008 Commercial St.

Courtney Pownall of Artemis Tattoo/Masquerade creates intricately crafted leather masks, bags, and miniature dreamscapes. Her fantasy-driven creations, which blur the lines between art and alternate realities, are born of imagination and D20 dice rolls.

Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.

Bethany Rowland offers a new series of paintings intended to provide peace, beauty and a sense of hope. Coaxing out her subject matter from background with deft layering of translucent acrylic, Rowland pulls deceptively simple form into totemic imagery. She will answer questions about her work from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition will remain on view through Aug. 4.

Jadene Studios, 1292 Commercial St.

Jadene Wingert’s featured painting is a watercolor original called “Docked Boat.” She will display other watercolors and acrylic originals. There are four sizes of prints and gift items featuring images from her work. Open noon to 6:30 p.m.

LightBox Photographic Gallery, 1045 Marine Drive

Opening the 2025 Summer Members Exhibit and “Paris in Black and White and Color,” a sole exhibit by Marc McVey. Details online at http://lightbox-photographic.com/shows. Also work from The Guild at LightBox consisting of Jim Fitzgerald, Jody Miller, Julie Moore, Rachel Wolf, Kathy Radie, Michael Puff and Loren Nelson. Open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Made in Astoria, 1269 Commercial St.

“What Holds the Air” showcases the sculptural work of Travis Malone Martin (“Malone”), a self-taught sculptor whose work reflects a life shaped by long-form travel, an unconventional career, and hands-on problem solving. Using primarily reclaimed wood gathered from the forests and shorelines of the Pacific Northwest, Malone’s craft celebrates adaptation, imperfection and the quiet strength found in natural forms. Each piece seeks to honor the raw integrity of its source while exploring how weathered elements can be reimagined into new forms of function, purpose, and meaning. Artist reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menagerie Co-op, 1162 Marine Dr.

An abstract art collection by Sarah Hammond of Emerging Phoenix Studios draws inspiration from the Pacific Northwest’s coastal waters, towering trees, majestic wildlife and misty landscapes. Through flowing forms and layered colors, Hammond seeks to capture nature’s rhythm and emotional essence, offering a vibrant, immersive reflection of wild beauty. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.

Paul Polson showcases oil paintings spanning 40 years. He will have smaller works of Northwest landscapes, oil paintings and larger Strata. One wall will feature Earth and universe oil paintings.

RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.

“Confluence: Finding Solace in Nature” is a collection by Portland artist and instructor Nanette Wallace, widely recognized for her ethereal depictions of the figure in wilderness landscapes. In these monotypes and paintings, she plays with the fluid grace of the human form and the dance of sunlight on flowing water to convey emotions from pensive contemplation to exuberance and joy.

“The Pull of the Ocean” shows narrative oil paintings by Kathy Tilley, who turns to childhood memories for inspiration and captures the essence of North Coast fishing towns in lush color and loose, expressive brushstrokes. Meet the artists from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music by John Orr; complimentary refreshments.

Salty Raven, 1033 Marine Dr.

Seasons Sparks shares her passion for nature through her drawings, paintings, photography, writing, and illustrations on premium functional “Seriously Cool Goods”. Her primary goal is finding ways to bring the transformative power of nature into the daily lives of others.

Sea Gypsy Gifts, 1001 Commercial St.

Woodworker Alex Duffey specializes in games, whiskey smokers and home decor. He speaks and teaches at many woodworking conventions. Meet the artist 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Snacks and wine.

West Coast Artisans, 160 10th St.

Michael Muldoon’s beach scenes evoke happy times and simple days whether he’s painting a rainy day, or a sunny ride along a beach path. His impressionist scenes recall childhood memories, his images of boats around Astoria tell their own stories. He offers traditional framed oils and original artwork on keepsake boxes.

Xanadu Astoria, 1104 Marine Drive

Charles R. Mosier, a retired graphic designer and cancer survivor, returned to his roots in art after his 2024 diagnosis. Now based in Chinook, he creates expressive works, teaches and takes commissions, sharing a lifetime of creativity with students, patrons and his children as a lasting legacy.

Zen Living Arts, 3930 Abbey Lane, Bldg A, Suite 102

Art prints created by Amielya Kaenne Creations feature her original photography printed on locally sourced re-claimed wood. Each one is constructed by hand, fire branded with her logo, and wired for hanging. Art pieces are numbered and limited to 100 reproductions of the selected image.