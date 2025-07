Work party recruited to clean up 13th Street Alley in Astoria Published 11:49 am Monday, July 7, 2025

The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association is planning a clean-up work party for the 13th Street Alley in Astoria.

Leaders are seeking to recruit about 10 to 15 volunteers. They will be needed from 9 a.m. to noon on July 19.

Email admin@astoriadowntown.com to sign up.