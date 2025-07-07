Clatsop College announces summer midweek matinee shows Published 4:37 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

The Clatsop College Library at 1651 Lexington Ave., in Astoria, will show one-hour movies during the summer.

The CCC’s Dora Badollet Library will screen each movie twice, Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 1. Each screening is about an hour long and will be held in the Library Lounge.

There is no admission charge; attendees may bring their lunch.

Here is the schedule with titles and running times:

July 8 & 9

Friends & Strangers (Art21) (55:18)

Four acclaimed contemporary artists look inside and outside their immediate social circles to find emotional connection and build community, creating poignant performances, sculptures, drawings and films. Resisting the growing isolation of life in the United States, the artists imagine new stories to tell about themselves and their communities. Includes celebrated filmmaker Miranda July. (2023)

July 15 & 16

Space War Secrets (50:31)

For decades, world leaders, military generals and governments have dreamt of weaponizing space. Now, modern technology is making these dreams possible. This film tells the stories of the boundary-pushing scientists and engineers who are taking our capacity to wage war out of this world. Discover the devastating impact that future space weapons could cause. Examine the nations and companies battling to establish a base on the moon. And learn how lasers and space guns could be used to create the ultimate space weapons. (2020)

July 22 & 23

Building the Eiffel Tower (53:08)

Explore the revolutionary engineering behind Paris’s iconic landmark. Completed in just over two years for the 1889 World’s Fair, the iron tower smashed the record for the tallest structure on Earth, ushering in a new age of global construction that reached for the skies. How did the engineers do it? Follow the innovations, successes and failures that made this building possible. (2024)

July 29 & 30

When Whales Could Walk (Nova) (53:10)

A spectacular fossil graveyard reveals a 43-million-year-old whale that had four legs and could walk. Follow scientists as they search for new clues to how mammals moved from land into the sea to become the largest animals on Earth. (2024)

Aug. 5 & 6

Mozart’s Sister (Secrets of the Dead) (55:17)

Maria Anna Mozart was a musical prodigy just like her younger brother Wolfgang. Although the children toured Europe together, once Maria Anna came of age, she was left behind while her brother became a star. Now, controversial new evidence suggests she may have contributed to her brother’s earliest works, and a global search for her compositions continues. (2024)

Aug. 12 & 13

Women Who Transformed Fashion – From Corsets to Couture (1:09:45)

This program explores the captivating journey of women’s fashion through the ages – a tale of liberation, transformation, and self-expression. It celebrates female creativity and business knowledge, featuring many of the world’s most notable and successful female fashion designers. These women not only created iconic brands and designed what women wore but also achieved remarkable success in the world of women’s fashion. (2024)

Aug. 19 & 20

Your Face Is Ours: The Dangers of Facial Recognition (58:38)

Clearview AI is redefining our privacy by working to identify and compile the faces of every human being on the planet, scraping images from such social media platforms as Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn without the owner’s knowledge or consent. It claims that the database will serve as a force for good, helping to solve crimes and prevent espionage. But its clients include Middle Eastern dictatorships and its links to the far-right and the source of its funding have raised other concerns. The risks it poses are immense. What are the risks of false identification? (2023)

Aug. 26 & 27

The Wizard and The Scholar (01:03:25)

Created with groundbreaking artificial intelligence tools, “The Wizard and The Scholar” is one of the first feature-length films anywhere created using this nascent technology, employing more than 10,000 AI-powered clips. Set in the year 1156, this captivating film follows the journey of two extraordinary women – Elara, a wizard without power, and Adelaide, a scholar without a home – who join forces with the legendary Robin Hood to solve a mass murder and attempt to save the seaport town of Rye from an even more dangerous threat. With stunning visuals and a compelling storyline, “The Wizard and The Scholar” is an epic adventure that blends action and heart, immersed in a rich historical tapestry. (2024)