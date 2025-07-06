Registration open for Long Island barge trip July 26 Published 6:23 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

The activity is led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, together with Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. The largest estuarine island on the Pacific Coast is accessible only by boat, Long Island is part of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and is home to the Don Bonker Cedar Grove Trail. The trail winds through coastal temperate rainforest and features an ancient grove of western red cedars, some almost 1,000 years old.

Registration is required and space is limited. Register at https://friendsofwillaparefuge.org/Events

Hikers will meet at 3888 U.S. Highway 101, Ilwaco, north of mile marker 24 on U.S. Highway 101 at 1:30 p.m. to board a barge owned and operated by the Fish and Wildlife Service for a 2:15 departure.

After a 45-minute ride, guides will lead groups to the old-growth cedar grove. The hike is two miles round trip and rated as “moderate to difficult” in some areas because of uneven terrain and exposed roots. Participants will return on the barge to Cutthroat Creek by 6:15 p.m.

While on the barge, all participants must wear a lifejacket. These will be provided if people do not bring their own. Organizers recommend wearing all-weather clothing and appropriate footwear and bringing water, snacks, binoculars, a camera and insect repellant.

If weather or other conditions require organizers to cancel, they will notify registered attendees via email or phone.