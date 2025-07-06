Manzanita’s Hoffman Center presents new works by three artists Published 12:22 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

MANZANITA — The Hoffman Center for the Arts at 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita is showcasing new works through July by Robin Kerr, Jennifer Rabin and Steven Miller.

Robin Kerr’s “Flowers in Your Hair” showcases a series of abstracted, imaginary still-lifes. Drawing on the appeal of still-life across cultures, Kerr reinvents the genre with playful, colorful interpretations. Her patterns reflect decorative influences from her travels, and her palette is inspired by the landscapes and unpredictable weather of New Zealand, where she was born, and the Pacific Northwest, where she lives.

Formerly working in illustration and public health, she shifted to full-time fine art in 2021. Her work, primarily acrylic, wax pastel, and ink on birch panels, features abstracted still-lifes. It has been shown in juried exhibitions across the Pacific Northwest.

Jennifer Rabin’s pieces, “Home In Home,” show how she transforms discarded objects into imagined places of refuge. Drawing on natural fibers and needle felting techniques, the Portland-based artist’s sculptural works reimagine broken or forgotten items as protective structures like cocoons and nests for healing and resilience. These materials mirror her lived experience of illness, estrangement, and the search for safety.

Steven Miller’s art is titled “Outside In.” It features ink on paper monotypes inspired by the Oregon Coast. Merging geometric forms with gradients and texture, the Manzanita-based artist’s work captures a shifting tension between structure and flow. The coastal color palette of orange, green, blue and yellow evokes a walk on Manzanita beach and invites viewers into spaces of pause, memory, and transformation. A self-taught artist, Miller is influenced by dualities of the Oregon Coast like chaos and calm or erosion and order. His recent work explores movement, impermanence and place.

The center’s opening hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays except for the last Sunday of the month. Admission is free.