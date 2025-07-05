Newfoundland dogs to take centerstage July 9 Published 9:27 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Sally Freeman, a volunteer program manager at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, gives a talk on Seaman, Meriwether Lewis’ dog. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more The Newfoundland breed has a distinctive appearance and temperament.

Once all the Fourth of July weekend activities are all done, the way is clear for the Newfoundland breed to take centerstage.

Seaman’s Day at the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in Astoria is July 9 and handlers will have a group of the dogs which will be available for visitors to view.

The event is always scheduled on the Wednesday after the Fourth of July.

Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jill Harding at Fort Clatsop said there will be talks throughout the day about the role Seaman played in the success of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

Admission is $10 for adults; children 15 and under are admitted free.

The Park is at 92343 Fort Clatsop Road in Astoria.