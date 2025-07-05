Bluegrass on the agenda for July 9 KALA show Published 11:23 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

KALA has invited a Seattle-based bluegrass quartet, The Litch Brothers, to perform. They appear is 7 p.m. July 9.

Tickets are $20, online at kalaastoria.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Litch Brothers are a progressive bluegrass group whose members draw on traditional influences. Consisting of brothers Tashi and Kaj Litch, with Evan Snoey and Ben Lewis, on a combination of mandolin, guitar, fiddle, bass and vocals, the band seeks to deliver an eclectic mix of original music, traditional tunes and songs, and folk-inspired covers.

The Bluegrass Standard publication lauded them. “Tashi and Kaj Litch are the bluegrass music of the next generation. They play with style and accomplish what some wouldn’t even try.”