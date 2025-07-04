Clean-up opportunities begin July 5

Published 6:01 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

By Patrick Webb

The clean-up operations after the Fourth of July fireworks are important to clear the mountains of litter on the beaches of Washington and Oregon. Volunteers are sought to show up the morning of July 5 and lend a hand. State Parks Photo

Volunteers will be cleaning up fireworks debris on July 5, a yearly tradition on the North Coast to protect the region’s natural habitat. 

Clean-up efforts will focus on the Astoria Riverwalk, downtown Warrenton and on the beach at Seaside, according to the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers will gather with chamber teams at 8 a.m. on the Astoria Riverwalk and 8:30 a.m. at Warrenton City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave. to work collecting up litter along the Warrenton parade route. People are encouraged to bring their own supplies like gloves, litter-pickers and buckets.

In Washington, the GrassRoots Garbage Gang will meet at all the major beach approaches on the Long Beach Peninsula. Sign-ups start at 9 a.m. July 5. Supplies will be provided.

In fact, volunteers plan to hand out clean-up bags on July 4 for visitors arriving at the beach entrances on the Long Beach Peninsula to boost litter awareness and perhaps prevent lessen the devastation.

