Clean-up opportunities begin July 5

Volunteers will be cleaning up fireworks debris on July 5, a yearly tradition on the North Coast to protect the region’s natural habitat.

Clean-up efforts will focus on the Astoria Riverwalk, downtown Warrenton and on the beach at Seaside, according to the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Volunteers will gather with chamber teams at 8 a.m. on the Astoria Riverwalk and 8:30 a.m. at Warrenton City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave. to work collecting up litter along the Warrenton parade route. People are encouraged to bring their own supplies like gloves, litter-pickers and buckets.

In Washington, the GrassRoots Garbage Gang will meet at all the major beach approaches on the Long Beach Peninsula. Sign-ups start at 9 a.m. July 5. Supplies will be provided.

In fact, volunteers plan to hand out clean-up bags on July 4 for visitors arriving at the beach entrances on the Long Beach Peninsula to boost litter awareness and perhaps prevent lessen the devastation.