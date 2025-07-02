Home Cooking Chronicles: How to make delicious bourbon peach smash Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

As a general rule, I won’t buy peaches in the Pacific Northwest before August. Sure, they might look fine, but I’ve got trust issues — and I refuse to bite into another underripe peach. Life’s too short for that kind of disappointment.

While I may not eat or bake with peaches before August, I will absolutely drink them in a cocktail.

Peaches are my favorite fruit, and bourbon is my favorite spirit. When I get to combine the two in a refreshing summer cocktail, you can bet I’ll be making them all season long. And you should too.

Bourbon Peach Smash

Fruit

1 large ripe peach, pitted and thinly sliced

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

Assembling the drink

A few macerated peach slices

4-5 fresh mint leaves

Ice

1 1/2 ounces bourbon (or alcohol-free bourbon replacement)

Splash of ginger beer or seltzer

For the fruit: Place peach slices in a jar, cover with sugar, water, and vinegar. Place lid on jar, give it a shake until mixed and let chill in fridge at least 3 hours, preferably overnight.

To make a cocktail: Place a few macerated peach slices in the bottom of an 8-ounce glass (or whatever size you have) with mint leaves. Muddle them together, smashing them into smaller pieces. Add teaspoon of syrup from peaches and then add the bourbon and stir. Add ice cubes and finish with ginger beer or seltzer.

Brian Medford is a baker, teacher and the owner of The Rusty Cup in Astoria. He has lived in the Northwest for more than 20 years and delights in Southern cooking. Contact him at blmedford@gmail.com.