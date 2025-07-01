Two to appear at July 5 Comedy Night in Astoria Published 1:54 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The North Coast Comedy Night will take place at the Liberty Theatre in Astoria July 5. General admission for the 8 p.m. show is $10. The show is for audiences aged 18 and above.

The host, Drew Wilson-McGrath, will introduce Bo Johnson and Brandon Lyons.

Seattle’s Bo Johnson can be found headlining clubs, breweries and theaters across the United States and Canada.

His stand-up has been featured on Netflix Is a Joke Radio, Hulu, Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City on Comedy Central, and Don’t Tell Comedy “Secret Sets.”

He was a finalist in the 39th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition, and is a regular at North American festivals, including the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, Bumbershoot, San Franciso Sketchfest, and the Double Down Comedy Experience.

Lyons, known for sharp wit and relatable humor, has a background in storytelling and a knack for observational comedy, tackling topics like pop culture and race in America.

The doors open at 7 p.m. The Lower Lobby will sell snacks and drinks.

Hosts warn “the event may include content that could be considered offensive by some.”