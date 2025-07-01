Trails End in Gearhart showcases five artists in July Published 5:03 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Sue Bish, a Trails End member for more than 30 years, created this colorful fruit smoothie collage. 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Deb Carey incorporates the outdoors and cooking with acrylics. This “Wild in Green” piece was mixed media. 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Suzanne Ebert explores many mediums from watercolor, acrylics, cold wax and oil with collage. This teapot and pears is created with mixed media. 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Paul Krabbe worked in gouache and acrylic for this piece, the Donner und Blitzen River at the Malhuer National Wildlife Refuge in the high desert of Eastern Oregon. 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Kitty Piano’s mixed media work is called “Voices beneath the canopy.”

GEARHART — The Trail’s End Art Association Gallery opens a show in July featuring multimedia works created by six artists.

There will be a reception for the artists from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 5, during the Gearhart Art Walk. The show will be open 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays until July 27.

July 5 is the first 75th Trails End anniversary celebration with dessert and music as the theme. People attending the gallery at at 656 A St., in Gearhart will be able to view demonstrations of classes and hear live music by a local band, The Rogue Trio. There will be a raffle and dessert auction.

The five featured artists are:

Sue Bish, a Trails End member for more than 30 years, is also a member of the Oregon Watercolor Society. She works in many mediums and has branched out into mosaics.

Deb Carey incorporates the outdoors and cooking with acrylics. A Portland native, she lives in Arizona part time where she finds a range of subjects from skies to the lowest of rocks and water.

Suzanne Ebert also explores many mediums from watercolor, acrylics, cold wax and oil with collage. She is a member of the Oregon Society of Artists, Watercolor Society of Oregon and Westside Women’s Art Share.

Paul Krabbe recently started painting landscapes. He spent much of his life outdoors in the Southwest and Northwestern United States. Pieces feature acrylics, gouache and water-soluble pencil.

Kitty Piano experiment with multiple mediums. Pieces in rthe show include combinations of acrylics, watercolor, Gelli printing, drawing, hand-painted paper, handmade paper and mark making.

Trail’s End offers gallery shows of original art that change monthly. It has an entry gallery featuring prints, greeting cards, jewelry and pottery.