Tokeland plans patriotic parade July 5 Published 6:28 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

TOKELAND, Wash. — The Tokeland-North Cove Chamber of Commerce plans an old-fashioned Fourth of July-themed parade — but on Saturday July 5. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Entrants will line up at the Tokeland Marina at 10:30 a.m. to receive their entry number for judging and a participation ribbon. Tokeland Road will be closed to car traffic at 10:45 a.m.

People planning to watch the parade are asked to follow signs to park in extended lots. Limited parking at the Tokeland Hotel will be reserved for guests and handicap parking only.

Judges will award trophies for best animal entry, best child entry, best car and best float. There will be a judges’ choice award and a grand prize.

A picnic and outdoor games will follow at the Tokeland Hotel, 2964 Kindred Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first Tokeland parade was in 1976 when neighbors came together to celebrate the country’s independence. The family picnic and field games, including a sack race and water balloon toss, were added a few years later. It is always held on the Saturday closest to the Fourth of July.