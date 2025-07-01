The Civil War is fought again — by history fans Published 6:38 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

This military unit marches toward the battlefield. Re-enactment photos by Zane Healy and Ray Shirley

Annabelle Larson, at right in blue dress, is a long-time participant. "Re-enactors and families all come together to bring history to life and make this event something truly memorable," she said. Zane Healy

Artillery recreations are among the most spectacular activities at the re-enactments. Re-enactment photos by Zane Healy and Ray Shirley

The recreating of cavalry units help emphasize the importance of the horse in daily life and combat during the 1860s. Re-enactment photos by Zane Healy and Ray Shirley

Sitting around camp wearing authentic-looking uniforms, and answering questions from visitors, is a key part of re-enactors' lives during encampments. Zane Healy

Civilian life is among the elements where re-enactors from the Northwest Civil War Countil seek to demonstrate authenticity in fabrics and fashion styles. They will be at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds in Astoria July 4, 5 and 6 with military battles 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. For information, log on to www.nwcwc.net

Like a snapshot in time, three Union cavalry soldiers accept the surrender of a Confederate soldier. Re-enactment photos by Zane Healy and Ray Shirley

Pete Young of Ocean Park, Wash., who publishes under the name of Peter Adams Young to avoid being confused with another writer on military topics, credits the Northwest Civil War Council with providing authentic detail for his re-enactor mystery novel series. Patrick Webb

Medical demonstrations like this one helped Ocean Park, Wash., author Peter Adams Young learn about the possible last hours of a relative who died from his wounds at Antietam in 1862. "If they had a wound that was untreatable, they would 'dope them up.' It is a version of what we now call 'palliative care.'" Zane Healy

Enthusiasts from the Northwest Civil War Council travel around the region re-creating battles and showcasing civilian life of the 1860s. The group is in Clatsop County for three days and plans twice daily battles. Re-enactment photos by Zane Healy and Ray Shirley

When Peter Adams Young began writing his Civil War re-enactor mystery series, he sought help with authentic details.

As a veteran with a lifelong interest in military history, he recalled his East Coast childhood visiting Gettysburg and other Civil War battlefields. Now retired in Ocean Park, returning east wasn’t immediately on the cards.

But the history came to him.

He credits the re-enactors from the Northwest Civil War Council, who “perform” living history, with enriching his research.

They are returning for an encampment and mock battles at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop Road, in Astoria. The three-day event runs from 9 a.m. July 4 to 3 p.m. July 6. Admission is $10.

There will be demonstrations of medical technology of the era, a depiction of civilian life of the 1860s and other elements of history as well as the military uniforms showcasing sides of a war that cost 620,000 American lives. Members come from Oregon, Washington and Idaho to participate.

Wounds

The medical side fascinates Young for family reasons.

He published “Another Death at Gettysburg” in 2024 as the first of a planned series and is looking forward to publishing a second about Antietam by September.

His great great grandfather, Henry Bennett Adams, a private in the 132nd Pennsylvania Infantry, died from his wounds in the battle Sept. 17, 1862, which has the distinction of being the single day on which the most Americans died (22,727, including wounded and missing).

Young had attended a Northwest Civil War Council event at the Fairgrounds and learned valuable details for his first book. Wanting to add authenticity to the prologue for his second, he returned to link up with re-enactors who recreated a regimental first-aid station.

“I spent a lot of time pumping them for information because I wanted to be able to portray what happened,” Young said. “They gave me a lot of good information about the treatments available for the wounded men, and it turns out there was a plentiful supply of ether and morphine for field-level medical treatment, so that ‘bite-on-this-bullet’ stuff happened only rarely.”

Authentic

Annabelle Larson, a long-time re-enactor who helps spread the word about the Northwest Civil War Council, mentioned that battles take place 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily., but that is only one attraction.

“Don’t just come for the clash of arms, cannons and horses — our living history camps are alive all day with talks, demos, and immersive experiences that bring the past to life,” she said. “Families can expect to meet re-enactors covering everything from drill to camp life and medical practices to civilian roles.”

Drama

The group’s website at www.nwcwc.net notes that members revel in what they call “educational drama.” Deep research and study goes into all aspects, not just uniforms and weapons.

“Living history is our hobby and is one of the most dynamic mediums available to those in pursuit of the past,” they say. “A re-enactment is a gathering of period personalities living and working within the event portraying their particular impression.

“Our members wear authentically reproduced clothing, utilize black powder weapons, cook over open fires and sleep in canvas tents while they participate in battle re-enactments and military or civilian life.”

They act their parts.

“Many speak in the manner and use the etiquette of the mid-19th century, they write in journals of their experiences and work in first person at events — all in the name of ‘living history.’”

Connecting

For Larson, that immersion brings the most joy. “I love doing ‘living history’ because it brings the past to life in a way books and museums can’t. It’s about connecting people — especially kids and families — with the real stories, skills, and struggles of those who came before us.

“There’s something powerful about stepping into their shoes, even for a moment, and helping others feel that connection too. It’s history you can touch, hear, and feel — and that makes it unforgettable. Putting these events together is a labor of love that I’m happy to give.”

The Clatsop County visit over the Fourth of July weekend is one of four main events on the calendar. The group’s members march in parade and provide honor guards and salutes at funerals. Coming up is an encampment at Yelm, Wash., Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 and marching in the Veterans Day parade in Albany Nov. 11.

• Photos by Zane Healy and Ray Shirley.

• • •

Northwest Civil War Council

Re-enactments

Clatsop County Fairgrounds, 92937 Walluski Loop Road, in Astoria. Admission, $10.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4, 5 and 6; battles 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily

Information, www.nwcwc.net