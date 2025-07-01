Seaside ArtWalk offers much creativity in the downtown area Published 8:29 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more This carved wooden work by Mark Kenny is called “Sockeye” and is on display at the TigerLily Gallery, and one of the attractions at the Seaside Art Walk July 5. 2/6 Swipe or click to see more This labradorite crystal necklace is at Ruby Tides Jewelry. 3/6 Swipe or click to see more “Grandmother,” created in oil and silver leaf by Victoria Brooks, is at the Fairweather Gallery. 4/6 Swipe or click to see more This artwork called “Beautiful Dreamer,” created with mixed media by Patty Thurlby, is at SunRose Art & Whimsy. 5/6 Swipe or click to see more This wall of nautical art is at Pacific Heirloom and Collectibles. 6/6 Swipe or click to see more This “unnamed” acrylic is by Jan Ostebo at The Whet Spot.

Celebrating 21 years in 2025, Seaside’s First Saturday Art Walk is a free event in the Historic Gilbert District between Holladay and Broadway. It runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 5.

Sunrose Art & Whimsy, 734 Broadway St.

Featuring the whimsical upcycled art of Patty Thurlby, who has been an integral part of the gallery for 20 years. Her favorite subjects include friendships, home decor, life at the beach, humor, and most recently, French. Larry Kalame will provide live music, and light appetizers will be served.

TigerLily Gallery and Boutique, 613 Broadway St.

Featuring artist Mark Kenny, an artist and sculptor who works in many mediums. The gallery will show several of his pieces, including an original bronze titled “End of the Day,” a salute to the local logging history. Several pieces of wood relief are also carved.

Beach Bum Designs, 606 Broadway St.

Featuring laser cutting, a process that uses a focused beam to cut into wood precisely, using designs created by graphic design artist and owner Steve Bahr. He is founder of the Beach Bum Goonies Treasure Hunt.

Pacific Heirloom and Collectibles, 608 Broadway St.

Featuring a curated, extensive collection of original nautical artwork. Each piece is one-of-a-kind. The store has been specializing in maritime or marine art for years while discovering pieces from regional estate sales and fellow collectors.

Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.

The Art Walk features the opening reception for “Stepping Up,” an exhibition highlighting the period of a destination season with an influx of visitors thanks to favorable weather and special events. It will feature original works by summertime resident artists, abstract painter Vicki Baker, oil painter Victoria Brooks, watercolorist Paul Brent, and acrylic painter Barbara Bacon Folawn. Brooks will reveal a new series of native portraits of Native American women. Live music is provided by Seaside singer and acoustic guitarist Jason Lambert.

Treasures of the Viking Rabbit, 10 North Holladay Drive, Suite A

An addition to the Historic Gilbert Block Building, Nancy Russell brings her trophy and engraving shop to downtown Seaside.

The Whet Spot, 12 North Holladay Drive

A display featuring abstract artist Jan Ostebo. The Whet Spot features many other local artists with exciting personalities. Patrons can enjoy craft beers, ciders, and wines in the newly expanded gathering room, which features a gallery wall showcasing local artists.

Ruby Tides, 18 N. Holladay Drive

Featuring blue labradorite pendant necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Labradorite is a gemstone thought to have a calming effect, helping to reduce an overactive mind and promote peace.

Find additional original art during the day at:

Starry Night Inn and Art Hotel, 811 First Ave.

Seaside Coffee House, 3 N. Holladay Drive.

Seaside Antique Mall, 726 Broadway St.

The details are compiled by Denise Fairweather, chair of the Seaside First Saturday Art Walk and director of the Historic Gilbert District. She is the gallerist/curator at Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway, Seaside. For details, log on to www.fairweatherhouseandgallery.com.