North Coast Fourth of July events will light up the sky Published 12:58 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Fireworks light up the night sky of the Long Beach Peninsula in two annual organized displays by the city of Long Beach July 4 and the city of Ilwaco July 5. Photographers like Luke Whittaker, who are skilled in the use of time-delay techniques, can finish the night with examples like this. Luke Whittaker 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Community leaders have worked to encourage people to attend the organized Fourth of July fireworks displays on the Long Beach Peninsula and elsewhere to try to reduce the amount of charred rocket waste that litters the beaches and clogs the ecosystems afterward. Luke Whittaker 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Spectators watch as fireworks explode celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, July 4 2020 in Long Beach. Luke Whittaker

The North Coast and the Long Beach Peninsula are gearing up to show their patriotism.

Astoria and Seaside have fireworks shows and parades scheduled for the Fourth. With the Independence Day holiday falling on a Friday this year, some regular events may feature a slight change.

Here is a listing of some of the region’s events for the Fourth and this busy holiday weekend.

Astoria

Astoria has a 10 p.m. community fireworks show. The display is positioned over the Columbia River so people with homes on the hillside can see it. The Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce asks residents and visitors to act responsibly. “Let’s have a safe and legal blast on America’s birthday,” the chamber said, acknowledging that people likely will set off their own personal fireworks, too.

“Only consumer fireworks obtained from an Oregon-permitted retail stand, such as cones, fountains and other ground-based fireworks are allowed. Please consider your neighbors and pets before deciding on when and where you choose to light legal fireworks.”

Warrenton

The Warrenton Volunteer Firefighters Association will host a barbecue at the Warrenton Fire Department at 225 S. Main Ave. at noon, featuring hamburgers and hot dogs. Donations are welcome. A classic car show is planned at Robinson Park, 170 S.W. Third St., from noon to 2 p.m.

The Spruce-Up Warrenton group and the city of Warrenton have joined forces for a 3 p.m. July 4 parade with the theme “Red, White and Coastal Cool.” The route runs along Main Avenue, starting at First Street and continuing to Ninth, then turning west on Ninth to Southwest Cedar, ending at the Warrenton Grade School. Eagle Country 103.9 FM radio staff will provide commentary with music.

Seaside

The Seaside Chamber of Commerce is hosting a parade at 1 p.m. It will begin at the corner of Necanicum Drive and First Street near the Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave., then proceed down First Street, turning onto Holladay Drive then right onto Broadway Street.

For fireworks viewing over the ocean, Seaside is putting on a show at dusk. People are welcome to bring blankets and chairs down to the beach for front-row viewing.

Cannon Beach

The Chamber of Commerce will stage a traditional Independence Day parade. It will begin 11 a.m. in downtown Cannon Beach, staging between Gower and Monroe streets then traveling north along Spruce Street, west on to Third and then south on Hemlock, disbanding near the American Legion.

Cannon Beach has a long-standing tradition of being a fireworks-free zone. Instead, the community opts to celebrate its wildlife. Friends of Haystack Rock is hosting the Great Puffin Watch from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 1 to July 4 (puffins are morning birds). The event gives people a chance to watch the coast’s tufted puffins.

Because of the absence of fireworks, Cannon Beach makes a great haven for pets or people who prefer to avoid the loud noises associated with the holiday.

Long Beach

Long Beach plans a July 4 sunset display called “Fireworks at the Beach,” best viewed from the Bolstad Avenue Beach Approach, although locals say it can sometimes be even more spectacular when seen from a few hundred yards away, especially if the skies are clear.

Visitors are reminded that it is against city ordinances for individuals to set off fireworks in the city limits. This is enforced by the Long Beach Police Department.

Ocean Park

The community of Ocean Park on the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula plans an old-fashioned Fourth of July parade. It takes place at 1 p.m. July 4 on Bay Avenue and will feature clowns, karate performers, local businesses and classic cars. Also planned is a flyover by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

Parade entries will line up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Beach Barons’ field on Sandridge Road.

A newly extended route will take the parade from the intersection of Sandridge Road and Bay Avenue. The parade will run west along Bay Avenue, turning south at Pacific Avenue and then turning east on 256th Lane to the disband area.

The grandstand will be located at the Ocean Park Chamber of Commerce office at 1715 Bay Ave. Awards will be given to the winners in five divisions: Float/Car, Walking Group, Pets, Band/Music and Novelty.

“The Star Spangled Banner” will be performed by the Ilwaco High School band. The parade theme is “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: Creating Memories for a Lifetime”

For information, email the chamber of commerce at opchamber@opwa.com.

Ilwaco

Ilwaco will celebrate with its traditional Saturday-night fireworks display at the Port of Ilwaco on July 5. Organizers point to the manner in which the fireworks light up the night sky over the harbor, creating a display that is reflected in the water.