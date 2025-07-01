Music, crafts on tap at Oysterville at annual Artisan Fair
Published 6:46 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025
OYSTERVILLE, Wash. — The annual Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair will be held at the Oysterville Schoolhouse at 3322 School Road, in Oysterville. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 and 5 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6. Admission is free.
More than 25 artists and crafters will showcase their creations, including pottery, garden art, upcycled art, fiber art, jewelry, hand-made cards, paintings, art T-shirts, metal art, home-made soaps and wood chimes.
The music line-up features Brian O’Connor 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Peninsula Guitar Trio from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 4; Millionth Street 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Steve Frost from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 5; and Soulful Variation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Bruce Mihalek from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 6.
Food will include hot dogs and chili dogs and there will also be a bake sale.