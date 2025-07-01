Music, crafts on tap at Oysterville at annual Artisan Fair Published 6:46 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more The annual Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair is held in the grounds of the Oysterville Schoolhouse on the northern tip of the Long Beach Peninsula and features creations including pottery, garden art, upcycled art, fiber art, jewelry, hand-made cards, paintings, art T-shirts, metal art, home-made soaps and wood chimes. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Watercolor artist Wendy Cicerelle greets visitors at the annual Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair. This year’s free event will be held at the Oysterville Schoolhouse on the northern tip of the Long Beach Peninsula July 4, 5 and July 6. Some 25 or more artisans will take part and there will be six musical performances.

OYSTERVILLE, Wash. — The annual Oysterville Schoolhouse Artisan Fair will be held at the Oysterville Schoolhouse at 3322 School Road, in Oysterville. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 and 5 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6. Admission is free.

More than 25 artists and crafters will showcase their creations, including pottery, garden art, upcycled art, fiber art, jewelry, hand-made cards, paintings, art T-shirts, metal art, home-made soaps and wood chimes.

The music line-up features Brian O’Connor 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Peninsula Guitar Trio from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 4; Millionth Street 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Steve Frost from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 5; and Soulful Variation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Bruce Mihalek from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 6.

Food will include hot dogs and chili dogs and there will also be a bake sale.