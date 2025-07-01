Chorale adds ‘encore’ PAC benefit with tunes from Broadway shows Published 7:30 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The North Coast Chorale will has added an “encore” performance to its season, a benefit concert for the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts. The event at the PAC is 4 p.m. on July 6.

Planned are choral selections from the musicals “Sweeney Todd,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” It will also include a “talent show” showcasing individuals and small groups within the choir.

Cindy Van Arsdall, singer and publicist, is excited about the coming show, drawing on prior successes during the season.

“While most performances carry a theme such as ‘The Macabre’ from last year and ‘the Old and the New’ from this spring, this performance is all about musical fun,” she said.

“These musical selections are chosen because we enjoyed performing them so much. Whether the adventures of a murderous barber or an alien plant ready to rampage, these pieces were the musical treats that we loved most.”

The choir’s director, Vincent Centano-Jones, is equally enthused. “We do this because we love to bring our voices together and create a whole greater than the sum of its parts,” he said. “These pieces come from our hearts, and we hope to communicate the joy they bring us. After all, our motto is ‘We just can’t keep from singing.’”

The group is one of the Partners for the PAC, organizations whose members support the facility at 588 16th St, Astoria.

“Early arrivals will have time to enjoy a glass of wine and a snack,” said Van Arsdall. “Volunteers will be serving wine for purchase before the concert and during intermission. 100 percent of all proceeds for this concert will be donated back to the Larsen Center.

Admission is “pay-what-you-can” with a suggested donation of $15 (cash or checks only). For details, log on to www.northcoastchorale.org.