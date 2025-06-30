Cannon Beach Library raises funds with giant book sale Published 10:11 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

The Cannon Beach Library will host a Fourth of July weekend book sale.

The annual fundraiser for the library takes place from July 3 through July 6 at the library, 131 N Hemlock St., in downtown Cannon Beach.

Sale hours for the first three days are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 6, which will feature a $8 fill-a-bag sale, with bags provided.

Library Manager Jen Dixon is enthused. “Whether you’re a seasoned bibliophile, a casual reader, or a book reseller, you’re sure to leave with amazing bargains,” Dixon said.

Genres include fiction, classics, mysteries, contemporary bestsellers, mass-market paperbacks, non-fiction, cookbooks, gardening books, travel guides, holiday books, audio books, old and rare books, and a selection of books for children and young adults. There will be DVDs, music CDs and vinyl records. Raffle tickets will be on sale for a Cottage Tour retreat and a quilt.

Dixon called the event a “vital fundraiser.”

“Every purchase helps us continue to provide essential library resources and services to our community of locals and visitors.”

More than 120 volunteer slots need to be filled. To volunteer or for more information, visit www.cannonbeachlibrary.org.