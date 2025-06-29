Symphonic Band flies the flag with free concert Published 1:39 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more The North Coast Symphonic Band presents a concert of patriotic music called “Americans We” July 3 at the LIberty Theatre in Astoria. Kathleen Barber photo 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Terry Dahlgren will conduct the North Coast Symphonic Band. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Vocalist Deac Guidi will take part in the “Americans We” concert. Patrick Webb

The North Coast Symphonic Band presents a concert of patriotic music called “Americans We” 7 p.m. July 3 at the Liberty Theatre, at 1203 Commercial St., in downtown Astoria. Admission is free

The program will be conducted by Terry Dahlgren and feature vocalist Deac Guidi.

It will include “America the Beautiful” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” along with nostalgic themes such as Songs from the Great War: The Music of World War I, as well as Legends and Heroes, evoking the gold rush and the railroad boom.

There will be some lighthearted fun with “The Wild Wild West” TV theme. Guidi will perform the Gershwin song, “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.” There will be a salute to the U.S. military.

Dahlgren was appointed conductor of the Symphonic Band in 2022. He was a public school music educator for 32 years before retiring from the Seaside School District in 2021, after teaching in Minnesota and then serving as director of bands for nearly two decades. He was recognized by the Seaside Education Association with the “Teacher Excellence” award three times. He holds bachelor of science and master of arts degrees from the University of Minnesota. Dahlgren has also been actively involved in community music programs as a performer, teacher and conductor since 1986. In 2023, he was inducted into the Northwest Bandmasters Association.

The doors open at 6 p.m. The Lower Lobby will sell snacks and drinks.

• This event is sponsored by a donation from the Astoria Clowns.