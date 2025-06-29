Missoula Children’s Theatre directors invite kids to ‘Snow White’ auditions Published 6:35 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

Auditions are planned for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to be staged at the Liberty Theatre at 1203 Commercial St., in downtown Astoria.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre has been touring extensively for more than 40 years from Montana to Japan. A tour team arrives in town with a set, costumes and props — everything it takes to put on a play except the cast. The team holds an open audition and casts local students to perform in the production.

Auditions will be 10 a.m. July 7 at the Liberty. Approximately 50 to 60 roles are available for local students. All students, Kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No preparation is necessary.

Parents should note that most students rehearse about 4 1/2 hours each day from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for one week. Parents are asked to plan to bring lunches.

The show will be performed 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. July 12. General admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for children 12 and under.

Tickets are available online at https://libertyastoria.org, at the Liberty Box Office, or at the show.

On performance day, doors open at 2 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. The Lower Lobby will sell snacks and drinks.