Jazz musicians scheduled at KALA July 5 Published 10:21 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Dmitri Matheny. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more John Stowell.

KALA has invited two top musicians to Astoria.

The Astoria performance space will present Beliza, a duo of Pacific Northwest jazz artists, guitarist John Stowell and flugelhorn player Dmitri Matheny. They will perform 7:30 p.m. July 5 at 1017 Marine Drive, in Astoria. Tickets are $20, online at kalaastoria.com. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Brought together by a shared passion for bossa nova, samba and the music of Antônio Carlos Jobim, the duo Beleza! (pronounced be‧lé‧zah) takes its name from the Portuguese word for “beauty.” Beleza is also Brazilian street slang for “yes” or “it’s a deal.”

Matheny was the winner of Northwest Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year honors in the Seattle Golden Ear Awards. The International Review of Music lauded him as “one of the most emotionally expressive improvisers of his generation.”

Stowell, who tours, records and teaches internationally, won honors as “Talent Deserving Wider Recognition” in the Downbeat International Critic’s Poll. Loosewig Jazz noted that his “rich chord voicings and lyricism are the perfect match for Matheny’s masterful and melodic flugelhorn improvisations.”