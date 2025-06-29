Ilwaco Artworks to host three classes Published 5:17 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

ILWACO — Ilwaco Artworks is hosting three classes either side of the Fourth of July holiday.

The July 3 class at 109 First Avenue N., in Ilwaco, begins at 5:30 p.m. as part of the Clay Play series and features slab and bisque molding

It is beginner-friendly and hands-on, offering a chance to learn basic handbuilding techniques while creating a functional or decorative piece. Ages 10-and-older with an adult or 14-and-older alone. Finished pieces are ready in three to six weeks. Cost is $35. Shipping is available for $15 plus postage.

The July 5 class is wheel throwing featuring garden oyas, which are self-watering vessels. It will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $50.

Oyas (pronounced “oy-yahs”) are unglazed, porous clay pots used as a traditional irrigation method. They are buried in soil near plants, with only the neck exposed above ground. People fill the oya with water and over time moisture slowly seeps out through the walls of the pot as the surrounding soil dries out. To get the most out of this class, instructors ask that students feel comfortable centering and pulling up cylinders before enrolling.

The July 6 class runs 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and features ways to make handled cups. Cost is $40.

For more details, email ilwacoartworks@gmail.com or call (360) 777-1300.