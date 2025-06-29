Brownsmead Flats to play at Seaside Museum Published 5:33 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Ray Raihala, left, plays piano, banjo, guitar and mandolin and Larry Moore plays mandolin. Together with their friends, they form the Brownsmead Flats. Patrick Webb 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Brownsmead Flats member Dan Sutherland is featured on the hammered dulcimer, fiddle and mandolin.

SEASIDE — The Seaside Museum will host a Fourth of July social featuring the music of the Brownsmead Flats.

The museum at 570 Necanicum Drive, in Seaside plans events from noon to 4 p.m. July 4.

The Brownsmead Flats will provide the music from 1 to 4 p.m. The group plays acoustic music sometimes described as “Crabgrass,” which members liken to a folk/bluegrass style with a maritime flavor.

The group has been making music together since 1984. They have a strong focus on vocal harmonies and many of their songs are composed by members of the group. Dan Sutherland is featured on the hammered dulcimer, fiddle, and mandolin; Ray Raihala plays piano, banjo, guitar and mandolin; Ned Heavenrich plays harmonica and guitar; Larry Moore is featured on the mandolin; Randy Weese plays flatpicking guitar and mandolin; and John Fenton on bass keeps the group together with his rhythmic tempos.

There will be hamburgers and hot dogs, as well as soda and candy floss (the original name for cotton candy). Games will include go-fish, a bean-bag toss, bingo and a cake walk. Game tickets are $1.

The event is a fund raiser for the museum and the American Legion, whose members provide the food.

For details, log on to seasideoregonmuseum.com