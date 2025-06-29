Boating safety emphasized during Fourth holiday weekend Published 10:25 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

The Oregon State Marine Board, sheriff’s offices across the state and the Oregon State Police will be participating in Operation Dry Water, July 4 to July 6, as part of a nationally coordinated effort to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities related to boating under the influence of intoxicants.

“Under the influence of intoxicants” means prescription drugs, alcohol, inhalants, marijuana or any other substance that impairs a person’s ability to operate a boat safely, law enforcement officials say.

The effects of drugs and alcohol are amplified on the water, because of the combined impacts of environmental stressors like sun glare, wind and wave motion. Alcohol also dehydrates the body, making sudden immersion into cold water an even greater risk of drowning.

Impaired boaters face serious penalties: the consequences of a BUII conviction include possible jail time, a $6,250 fine and loss of boating privileges. Marine officers can legally obtain blood, breath or urine if a boater fails field sobriety tests.

“Recreational boating is a relatively safe activity when boating sober, wearing life jackets, and staying aware of the surroundings,” says Brian Paulsen, boating safety program manager for the Marine Board.

So far this year, the common denominators for boating fatalities are not wearing a life jacket and hazardous water.

Law enforcement agencies ask the public to report an impaired operator or someone who is operating in a way that threatens others’ safety.

For more information about Operation Dry Water, visit www.operationdrywater.org.