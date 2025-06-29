Beach driving restricted in Manzanita Published 7:27 pm Sunday, June 29, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Previously, the ocean shore near Manzanita has been open to vehicles 7 a.m. to noon from Oct. 1 to April 30. Action by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission eliminates that open period, but individuals who need to launch boats can still gain access to the ocean shore by permit. Oregon State Parks photo 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Fees for out-of-state residents to park in Oregon parks have been increased. Oregon State Parks photo

MANZANITA — The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission has approved beach driving restrictions in Manzanita.

The action was requested by Manzanita City Council because of concerns about public safety with the increased number of visitors and worries over ecosystem preservation.

There was a public comment process, then the closure was reviewed by the commission, Manzanita City Council and Tillamook County Commission.

Previously, the ocean shore near Manzanita was open to vehicles 7 a.m. to noon from Oct. 1 to April 30. The action eliminates that open period, but individuals who need to launch boats can still gain access to the ocean shore by permit, which was good news for dory operators.

In other business, the commission expanded the 25 percent out-of-state surcharge to parking permit fees for visitors who do not live in Oregon. The approved surcharge increases daily parking permit fees to $7 to $15 for out-of-state visitors, a $2 increase. The 12-month permit, with the exact amount determined by the park managers, will be $30 to $60 ($7 more) for out-of-state visitors and the 24-month permit will be $50 to $80 ($12 more) for out-of-state visitors, although this will be no longer available after Dec. 31.