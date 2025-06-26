Variety on tap for Ilwaco’s June Art Walk June 29 Published 1:58 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/7 Swipe or click to see more "Sequel" oil by Greg Gorham 2/7 Swipe or click to see more Don Nisbett offers romanticized and realistic watercolors of area icons like the Cape Disappointment lighthouse. His work includes acrylics, glass paintings and products made from his art in the studio. 3/7 Swipe or click to see more This work is featured at NW Leather & Grace at Skywater Gallery, among hand-crafted leather items whose style is inspired in the Pacific Northwest. 4/7 Swipe or click to see more Pottery like these items crafted by Sora Blu is on display at the Ilwaco Artworks. 5/7 Swipe or click to see more The Artwell Studio in central Ilwaco will offer a cyanotype demonstration during the Artwalk and visitors can make their own postcards. Patrick Webb 6/7 Swipe or click to see more "Winning Hand", oil by Greg Gorham 7/7 Swipe or click to see more These prehnite earrings are among the creations on display at the Ilwaco Artwalk designed in lwaco by Luisa Mack.

Ilwaco Artwalk 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 29

Ilwaco ArtWalks are held on the last Sundays of the summer months, May through September and run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participating venues include downtown Ilwaco and galleries and businesses along the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco.

Marie Powell Art Gallery and Studio, 177 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco — The harborside gallery will feature new original monotypes by Marie Powell and new oil paintings by Greg Gorham. There will be a beach basket demonstration by artist, Susan Spence. Refreshments served.

J Brunner Photography, 161 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco – Idyllic representations of Cape Disappointment and iconic Pacific Northwest images by photographer J Brunner. The J Brunner Fine Art gallery features selected works by artist Karen Brazeau.

Luisa Mack Jewelry, 177 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco — Luisa Mack’s studio offers fine artisan jewelry she has created. Each piece is designed and hand crafted in silver or gold, highlighted with bright and colorful gems. Along with jewelry her gallery showcases a mix of art by local artists ranging from watercolors and oils to woodblock prints and ceramics. Refreshments served.

Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco — Inspired by the view of this waterfront gallery at the Port of Ilwaco, artist Don Nisbett is featuring both romanticized and realistic watercolors of local icons, like the Cape Disappointment lighthouse. Nisbett’s work includes acrylics, glass paintings and products made from his art in the studio. Refreshments served.

Time Enough Books, 157 Howerton Way S.E., Ilwaco – Featuring a broad selection of books including many local authors from the Pacific Northwest.

NW Leather & Grace at Skywater Gallery, 139 Howerton Way S.E. Ilwaco— This new business is owned and operated by a husband and wife team specializing in hand-crafted, high-quality leather goods. Their products are designed, created and inspired in the Pacific Northwest. They describe them as “Hand crafted pieces made from leather — with a modern twist.”

Downtown Ilwaco venues:

Artwell Studio, 114 Main St. S.W. View, Ilwaco — View contemporary art and learn more about art workshops at the Artisan Building. There will be a cyanotype demonstration and visitors can make their own postcards.

Ilwaco Art Works, 109 First Ave. N., Ilwaco — A community ceramics studio and art gallery featuring and selling pottery from local, regional and national artists as well as offering classes in hand building and wheel throwing for all ages and skill levels.