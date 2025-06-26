Scratchpad: Miss Oregon sets a wonderful example Published 5:14 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Hannah (Garhofer) Brenner earned her law degree from Willamette University. Her pageant winnings helped pay her way through college. Photo courtesy Lisa Garhofer 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Alexis Mather 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Katie Harman

Miss Oregon, indeed any scholarship pageant, draws mixed reactions. But two things are for certain: it is happening in Seaside this weekend and we have printed the winner’s photo in this edition. And wherever that winner is from, you know it will be big news in her hometown.

Looking back over the years, three memorable contestants spring to mind. One is the extraordinarily talented Alexis Mather, whose wonderful singing voice was memorable even after the last note sounded. Even for a non-American like me, her rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” made an impact. And her 2016 talent, first singing “Nessun dorma” from “Turandot” then the “Queen of the Night” aria from Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” were perhaps the boldest musical selections of any pageant entrant in history.

We were graced back in 2001 with Katie Harman, who went on to be crowned Miss America 2002, Oregon’s only winner. She took office a week after the Sept. 11 terror attacks and pivoted from singing a soprano aria from Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi” to trying to sooth a nation. Her poise was stunning.

My favorite Miss Oregon story, however, concerns an inspirational young woman named Hannah Garhofer (now Brenner). When she attended Seaside High School, I used to referee her soccer games. I especially liked her because when she played, I wasn’t the tiniest person on the field.

She played with a vigor and team focus; opponents underestimated her to their cost.

Garhofer entered Miss Oregon multiple times. She never won, but she always racked up considerable scholarship dollars. These helped pay for the University of Oregon and a juris doctorate from the Willamette University College of Law. She has since married and had a son.

Hers is a joyous success story, a credit to her parents and her school.

In 2022, her last attempt, she was first runner-up. Her social initiative platform was “Indivisible: Building Leaders for a Connected Community.”

Her eloquent words bear repeating.

“Our nation is hurting and it’s time we breed unity, and it begins with our youth. We need to connect again. We need to have compassion for one another and we need to rebuild our communities together.”