Luisa Mack’s jewelry designs influenced by ocean Published 1:01 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Jewelry designer Luisa Mack designs and creates one-of-a-kind items at her studio in Ilwaco. She says her move to the Long Beach Peninsula and proximity to the ocean has significantly shaped her creative approach. Patrick Webb 2/3 Swipe or click to see more These prehnite earrings are among the creations on display at the Ilwaco Artwalk designed in lwaco by Luisa Mack. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Luisa Mack’s work draws on her studies in design and technique in Germany and is blended by an appreciation for the oceanfront images of the Long Beach Peninsula. Patrick Webb

With a broad smile, and a friendly welcome to a visitor, it is evident that Luisa Mack enjoys sharing about her art.

The Long Beach Peninsula jewelry designer is among those taking part in the Ilwaco ArtWalk June 29, the second of four Sunday sessions this summer designed to remove some of the mystery to visitors intrigued about how art gets made.

Mack grew up in Germany when she earned a bachelor’s degree and studied through an apprenticeship in jewelry design.

Her move to the United States some years ago, and specifically to the Long Beach Peninsula, coincided with some changes as Ilwaco sought to broaden its commercial offerings beyond boat charters and seafood processing.

She joined forces with artist Penny Treat in 2018 on the Port of Ilwaco waterfront and now has her own studio at 177 Howerton Way S.E.

While tidy and welcoming to visitors, it is a work area, too. The art showroom contains a workbench cluttered with the devices of her art, including tools for soldering silver and gold.

She speaks eloquently when asked about the rewards of designing rings and pendants.

“I have always known I like working with my hands instead of a computer, and

to be able to create something that I come up with my head and shape it with my hands — and put something in their hands that people can cherish,” she said.

“I like doing a special custom design with a stone — that’s always fun. You can work with them and find their perfect vision.”

Mack acknowledges her creativity has been shaped in recent years by proximity to the Pacific Ocean; she sometimes walks the beach and takes photos of lines of sand. “I have been influenced by the beach and the wavy lines, the flow,” she explained.

• The studio is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment during the week. For the ArtWalk, it will be open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 29.