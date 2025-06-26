Chamber opera events announced for Astoria in August Published 10:30 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Leaders at the Cascadia Chamber Opera have announced the third annual Opera Festival in Astoria Aug. 13 through Aug. 24.

It will include fully staged productions of Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème and a double bill of Leonard Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” and Ned Rorem’s “Four Dialogues for Two Voices and Two Pianos.”

All will be performed in English at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts.

A “Pint-Sized Opera” evening will take place Aug. 13 at the Fort George Brewery, featuring performances by festival artists.

For tickets and more information, visit www.CascadiaChamberOpera.org or call (503) 338-9132.