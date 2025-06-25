True colors on show for Pride march in Astoria Published 10:08 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Pride Month festivities organized by the Lower Columbia Q Center conclude June 29 with the annual Pride march along the Astoria Riverwalk.

Those participating will meet up at the Maritime Memorial Park in Astoria under the Astoria Bridge at 1 p.m.

There will be an party afterward hosted by Sun Beach Coffee, 1162 Marine Drive, in Astoria.

Other events planned include a reverse tie-dye workshop for all ages at the Cambium Gallery at 1030 Duane St., in Astoria 1 p.m. June 28. Cost is $30 for a LCQC shirt or bring your own dark shirt. Register by emailing info@LCQCPride.org.

A Fourth of July bike ride/walk and potluck at Fort Stevens State Park in Warrenton is planned for 10 a.m. July 4.

Year-round, the Lower Columbia Q Center, a nonprofit resource center at 171 W. Bond St., in Astoria serves the 2SLGBTQIA+ community of the Lower Columbia region of Oregon and Washington.

The organization offers weekly and monthly support groups, including a Lower Columbia Gender Alliance Group, Queer Recovery with Clatsop Behavioral Health, Queer Educators Group with Astoria School District, a Young Adult Group, and a Youth Group with Public Health and the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

For more details, log on to www.lcqcpride.org.