Cooking with Campiche: Ham soup with preserved mushrooms

This is the second of two parts

This is a continuation of my last column where I wrote about the preservation of chanterelle mushrooms. That recipe is a wonderful way to preserve the savory morsels. A frozen package of these chanterelles adds wonderful flavor to this simple stew. Of course, a pound of fresh chanterelles can’t be beaten. But during the winter season when fresh mushrooms are not available, I love to pull the preserved mushrooms from the freezer and delight family or friends.

And what is it about those golden mushrooms, loved throughout Europe and many parts of the United States? Is the thrill in the hunt? Is it the pleasure of the meal, including of course, the delight in preparing one of many options of these fine fungi? Perhaps it is a love affair with our forest friends.

Chanterelle and Ham Stew

Ingredients

4 cloves minced garlic

1 thin-sliced onion

3 stalks celery, sliced on the diagonal

1 red or yellow pepper, small sliced

1 cup diced ham, 1/4 inch squares

1/2 cup small, diced carrots, 1/4 inch squares, par boiled

2 cups homemade stock, chicken or vegetarian

1/4 cup white wine

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 tablespoons fresh minced herbs, such as parsley and thyme

Corn starch slurry to thicken or flour roux

1/2 pound frozen and prepared mushrooms from the frozen sealed bag

Preparation

Boil 1/4 inch square cut carrots until soft. Strain. Hold liquid for thinning the stew if needed. Sauté onions, garlic, carrots and celery until translucent (3 to 4 minutes). Add defrosted mushrooms and the ham. Deglaze with wine and then add cream and then the stock. Reduce for five minutes under low heat. Add herbs: dried basil, parsley, thyme. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve with pleasure.

Add par-boiled diced potatoes for a more traditional stew or serve, as is, over rice or Israeli couscous.

David Campiche is a potter, poet, writer and lifelong resident of the Long Beach Peninsula.