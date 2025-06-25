Cannon Beach Library recruits volunteers for book sale Published 10:48 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Library will be closed for all regular services from July 1 through July 6, although books can still be returned via the outside drop box, announced Jen Dixon, library manager.

The library is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July weekend book sale which runs July 3 to July 6.

More than 120 volunteer slots need to be filled during the sale hours. To volunteer or for more information, visit www.cannonbeachlibrary.org.