Archery group on target with weekend event Published 10:45 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

The Saddle Mountain Archers’ 3D shoot will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 28 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 29.

The event will be held at the group’s outdoor forestry range at 36919 Christians Lane, in Astoria.

The 3-D shoot features 39 three-dimensional foam, animal-shaped targets.

Cost is $20 for adults for one day and $5 for an additional day, children aged 13-20 $5 a day; children 12 and under are free.

There will be food to purchase plus bows and arrows to borrow for archers without a set-up.

For information call (971) 704-1223.