Reservations for reopened Nehalem Bay State Park campground begin June 27 Published 6:38 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more One of the most scenic spots on the Oregon Coast, the beachgrass at Nehalem Bay State Park. Oregon State Parks Photo 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Nehalem Bay State Park’s equestrian camp, new rest rooms and parking. 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Nehalem Bay State Park new rest rooms on the south side. 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Nehalem Bay State Park new rest rooms on the west side.

NEHALEM BAY — Nehalem Bay State Park will reopen most of its campground July 1 after a seven-month construction closure. Reservations will be available starting 6 a.m. June 27.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors back to the campground in time for the Fourth of July holiday,’ said Park Manager Ben Cox.

The park closed reservations through December to create a buffer for any delays in construction. The day-use area opened in May, and most of the campground will open July 1, including Loops D, E, F, hiker/biker and horse camp. Loops A, B, C will open in about a month to give crews enough time to finish a roof and accessibility improvements for the yurts.

Visitors will notice a few of the improvements when they return to the campgrounds, but most of upgrades, like new electrical and water lines, enhance the visitor experience behind the scenes.

The work included:

• Upgrading water and electrical lines within the camp loops

• Adding a restroom/shower building to serve increasing visitation and provide more accessible facilities (adult changing table for visitors with disabilities)

• Adding an accessible restroom and accessible campsites to the horse camp.

• Adding hose bibs to horse camp sites.

• Renovating and adding additional accessible campsites and paths

• Repaving the main entrance road

• Adding traffic calming features to the park entry road from the Garey Street entrance to the airport intersection.

• Adding a new day-use fee station near the airport intersection

The work at Nehalem Bay was made possible by GO Bonds, a $50 million investment approved by the Oregon State Legislature in 2021. It’s one of nine projects at eight parks focused on building capacity, increasing accessibility and maintaining aging park infrastructure.

https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com/camping/nehalem-bay-state-park/r/campgroundDetails.do?contractCode=OR&parkId=402191