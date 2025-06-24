Pretty Penny marks Ilwaco cider anniversary with STP hits Published 10:49 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Pretty Penny, a Portland-based band whose musicians pay tribute to the Stone Temple Pilots, will perform at the Ilwaco Cider Company’s one-year anniversary party.

It begins at 7 p.m. June 28 at 116 Spruce St. E., Ilwaco. The group includes Jarrod Karnofski, a 10-string bass guitar-playing owner of the Cider Co.

Pretty Penny will play 1990s’ Stone Temple Pilots rock songs featuring the melodic rhythms of “Plush” and the driving beat of “Crackerman.” Admission is free; all ages are welcome.

Formed in 1989, the Stone Temple Pilots were fans of Aerosmith and Kiss. They broke into the world music scene in the 1990s and had several hits. The group’s first album, “Core,” included “Plush.” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard singles charts and earned the band an MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist in 1993. A year later, the band earned a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance.

The band, known in the music world as STP, sold millions of albums and toured the world, showcasing varied musical styles including psychedelic rock and grunge in its eight studio albums. Histories of the band publicize the drug problems of singer Scott Weiland, who died in 2015. His replacement, Chester Bennington, died in 2017.

Jeff Green, who plays drums for Pretty Penny on a custom-built kit, said the tribute group was formed in 2024 and consists of “kindred-spirit musicians.” “All of the band members are the original founders of Pretty Penny and are dedicated to being the No. 1-sounding Stone Temple Pilots’ tribute in the United States.”

He noted lead vocalist Jeff Roussos sounds nearly identical to Weiland, who he described as STP’s “talented and overly ostentatious frontman”

“Jeff has diligently trained himself to duplicate Scott’s phrasing and vocal dynamics throughout the set list,” he noted. “It is Jeff’s absolute passion for the Stone Temple Pilots music that fuels his drive and attention to vocal detail.”

The fourth member is Christopher Mijares. “Chris has acquired the requisite equipment to generate the acrimonious sound that would make STP guitarist Dean DeLeo proud.”